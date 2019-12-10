Rise’n Roll Bakery coming to Fishers District

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) -An Amish bakery, known for its homemade, preservative-free donuts, cookies, pies and cinnamon rolls is coming to Fishers District. Rise’n Roll will host a grand opening ceremony Friday.

The franchise will be the bakery’s 12th Indiana location. Other locations include: Middlebury, Nappanee, Mishawaka, Schererville, Plymouth, Elkhart, Valparaiso, Warsaw, Greenwood and two locations in Fort Wayne.

Fishers District is a $110 million dining, shopping and residential living development. Completion of the complex is slated for 2020.

A two-day pre-opening will also be held Thursday and Friday. During the pre-opening, Rise’n Roll in Fishers says it will donate a portion of its sales to the Fishers Police Department Foundation to honor its K9 officer, Harlej, who was shot and killed on Nov. 6th.

“As a new business excited to be opening our doors in Fishers, we wanted to give back to the community to show our appreciation. And, the opportunity to partner with the Fishers Police Department to honor Harlej – their K9 officer – for his incredible sacrifice in the line of duty, is something we’re proud to be a part of. We invite the community to visit us on Dec. 18th and 19th for our pre-opening and support our “Donuts for Harlej” fundraiser,” said Casey McGaughey.

McGaughey is set to lead the Fisher’s location and says he has experience from his family connections- his family founded MCL Restaurant & Bakery.

McGaughey says Rise’n Roll brings sought-after and well known products to Fishers.

“Everything they offer is just phenomenal…you’re talking about a Cinnamon Caramel donut that is so good that it was selected as the official donut for National Donut Day just last year and Yelp recently named our full variety as the best donuts in Indiana,” he said. “We couldn’t be more excited, not only for the people who are already familiar with us, but also for those throughout the North side who have yet to taste these incredible donuts.”

The grand opening will begin at 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Giveaways will include free donuts for a year to the first person in line, a dozen donuts to the next 24 people and a free donut for those among the first 100 people through the doors of the newest location of the bakery.