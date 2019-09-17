River Ridge donates land to Charlestown

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Final approval has been given by the River Ridge Development Authority for the transfer of 106 acres at the commerce center to the city of Charlestown. The development authority had been working with Charlestown Mayor Bob Hall and a consultant to survey the acreage and define boundaries. Area surrounding the parcel is already owned by Charlestown, with Charlestown State Park bordering the other two sides.

The resolution to transfer the land stipulates the property cannot be used for residential, commercial, office or industrial purposes.

“While this land wasn’t useful for industrial development, it is definitely useful for the community,” said Jerry Acy, executive director River Ridge Development Authority.



River Ridge also has donated land to the city of Jeffersonville and the town of Utica. The Jeffersonsville site houses a new fire station, city park and a wastewater treatment facility. Utica’s parcel of 100 acres will be used for an emergency response center and maintenance facility. With the donation to Charlestown, the development authority has committed over 300 acres for public use.