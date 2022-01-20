Inside INdiana Business

River Ridge reports strong start to 2022

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The River Ridge Commerce Center is picking back up in 2022 right where it left off from its record-setting year in 2021. The River Development Authority has given the greenlight to executive director Jerry Acy to negotiate five agreements for the sale of nearly 125 acres within the business park.

The RRDA says the potential deals represent a record number of transactions for a single month.

Four of the five parcels are in Charlestown and the potential purchasers say they would build industrial facilities ranging in size from 200,000 to 600,000 square feet. The RRDA says the fifth parcel is in Jeffersonville and would be a research and development headquarters for a medical device company.

“To start a year off with this much interest and land sales activity from developers and future employers is unprecedented,” said Acy. “We said throughout 2021 that our pipeline of potential projects is stronger than ever. That fact is evidenced here with five potential projects that would lead to hundreds more high-quality jobs at the River Ridge Commerce Center.”

The RRDA says the 6,000-acre complex received commitments from numerous companies last year to invest several million dollars in parcels to construct new buildings that could result in thousands of new jobs.