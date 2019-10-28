Roche Diagnostics names North American CEO

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Roche Diagnostics Corp. has selected Matthew Sause as president and chief executive officer of its North American operations, headquartered in Indianapolis. Sause previously served as senior vice president and head of global commercial product strategy for California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD).

Sause is not a stranger to the Roche Group, the parent of Roche Diagnostics. He held a variety of roles in the company’s diagnostics and pharmaceuticals divisions from 2002 to 2019, including serving as president of country operations in Peru and Korea.

“We are very pleased to have gained a highly experienced leader in Matt,” Thomas Schinecker, chief executive officer of the diagnostics division for the Roche Group, said in a news release. “He brings deep understanding of diagnostics in unique combination with many years of commercial leadership in pharmaceuticals. As we help our customers integrate the full range of diagnostics into the broader delivery of healthcare, Matt’s experience will be invaluable.”

Sause succeeds Jack Phillips, who left Roche Diagnostics in August. He will begin his new role November 4.