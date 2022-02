Inside INdiana Business

Roche lands $213M contract boost

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a $213 million contract modification to Roche Diagnostics in Indianapolis. The contract boost is for the production of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for the U.S. Army.

Work will be performed in Indianapolis. The project is expected to be complete by May 31.

The contracting activity is the Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.