Inside INdiana Business

Rolls-Royce planning more investment in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Rolls-Royce North America is celebrating the completion of a six year, $600 million modernization program at its Indianapolis Operations Center. The company says the effort has transformed its manufacturing capabilities in Indy, but there are still more upgrades in the works.

As part of the modernization program, Rolls-Royce upgraded three World War II-era buildings into what it calls the most modern and advanced manufacturing capabilities anywhere. Additional inefficient buildings dating back to 1942 were removed.

The company says the modernized facilities have already “significantly improved” energy efficiency as it works toward net-zero carbon use by 2030.

“Rolls-Royce Indianapolis facilities feature brand-new advanced manufacturing equipment, new and efficient processes, increased flexibility in operations, and have enhanced our ability to pivot to the future in a highly efficient manner,” Phil Burkholder, executive vice president of global manufacturing, assembly and test for Rolls-Royce Defense, said in a news release. “The new facilities also elevate digital engineering and robotics capabilities to maximize operations throughout the manufacturing campus.”

However, the project is not the end for Rolls-Royce’s investment in its Indianapolis operations. The company says it is planning for new test capabilities on the Indy campus, which will support its military engine production.

The Indy campus manufactures engines and components for a variety of military aircraft, including the V-22 Ospreay, the E-2 Hawkeye, and the F-35B Lightning II. The company says an announcement on the new test capabilities is expected in the future.