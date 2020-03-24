Rose-Hulman expands homework hotline

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is extending hours for its tutoring helpline to help homebound middle and high school students who might be struggling with math or science homework.

The Terre Haute-based school says it is adding more daytime hours to the AskRose program as it responds to the pandemic.

“We want to help students affected by these challenging times continue learning essential math and science skills,” says AskRose Director Susan Smith Roads.

Even though the tutors, who are students at Rose-Hulman, are themselves doing remote learning due to the coronavirus, the program was able to find enough tutors who can do their teaching remotely.

The homework help is available from noon to 3 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) through a phone call, email or chat session.

Services also are available during normal service times: Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m.

Connections can be made at 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) or the AskRose website, AskRose.org.

The services are available at no-cost to 6th-12th grade students or parents. AskRose will operate through the month of May.

Rose-Hulman says student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.