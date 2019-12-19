Rose-Hulman names observatory director

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Assistant Professor of Physics and Optical Engineering Dominic Ludovici has been named director of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Oakley Observatory in Terre Haute and the Oakley Southern Sky Observatory in Australia. Ludovici succeeds Richard Ditteon, who recently retired after 35 years with the university.

In his new role, Ludovici will oversee academic and external relations activities and oversee maintenance for all equipment at the two observatories. The Oakley Southern Sky Observatory in Australia has telescopes that are controlled remotely from Rose-Hulman, which Ludovici will maintain.

Ludovici joined Rose-Hulman in 2017 as a visiting professor and became a full-time assistant professor of physics and optical engineering this fall.

He previously was a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Iowa and was public outreach coordinator for the university’s Van Allen Observatory.

Ludovici will also work to uphold Ditteon’s drive to keep Rose-Hulman “on the leading edge of scientific discovery and hands-on learning about astronomy.”

“I want to continue the excellent work done by Professor Ditteon in making the campus’ Oakley Observatory a place that’s opened the skies to Rose-Hulman students and members of the local community,” said Ludovici.