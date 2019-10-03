Rose-Hulman opens Mussallem Union Pavilion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute Thursday cut the ribbon on its anticipated Mussallem Union Pavilion. Mike and Linda Mussallem, who previously provided a $9 million gift to support the expanded student union, gifted $1.5 million to cover design, construction and equipment costs for the project.

The pavilion, originally announced in May, seats 50 people and features sliding glass doors around the perimeter.

Other features of the new space include audio-visual equipment inside the building, outdoor grills for student events and a sustainable green roof that will be visible from the second floor of the nearby student union.

The pavilion was designed by RATIO Architects of Indianapolis, which also designed the Mussallem Union project.