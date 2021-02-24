Inside INdiana Business

Rose-Hulman plans for an in-person commencement

by: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology says it is planning for an in-person, outdoor commencement this spring to present diplomas to the graduating class of 2021. The school held a virtual commencement last year in response to the pandemic.

Rose-Hulman says the ceremony is scheduled for May 29 at Cook Stadium.

“We wanted to resume this important tradition once it became apparent that we could host an event under current local, state and national health and safety precautions,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rick Stamper.

The announcement did not specifically mention if other people, such as family members, would be allowed to attend the ceremony. However, the commencement webpage says, “our commencement committee is busy solidifying plans for the day with the goal of safely accommodating as many guests as possible in compliance with national, state, and local guidelines.”

Last week, Indiana University announced its commencement plans for the seven schools in the system. It is also planning for an in-person ceremony, but it is limited to graduating students.

