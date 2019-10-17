Rose-Hulman to ‘top out’ academic building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will hold a “topping out” ceremony Thursday for its $29 million academic building currently under construction. Crews will attach a steel beam to mark the highest point of the project, which is slated for completion ahead of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Construction on the 70,000-square-foot building began early this summer. The school says, when complete, the building will feature collaboration workspaces, design studios, flexible classrooms, chemistry laboratories and faculty innovation spaces.

Rose-Hulman says students will also have access to a prototyping labroatory, laser-cutting devices, machine tools and a woodworking shop.

The building was designed by RATIO Architects in Indianapolis. The project is being supported by a $15 million lead gift from an anonymous donor.