RSM to open newly-renovated Indy office

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Audit, tax and consulting service provider RSM is hosting a gala ribbon-cutting and open house Thursday to celebrate its newly-renovated space in the One America Tower in Indianapolis. The company says the move downtown will support ongoing growth.

The event will feature speakers such as Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indy Chamber President Michael Huber, Downtown Indy President, Sherry Seiwert and IEDC Senior Vice President Jim Staton.

The company plans to host about 200 guests and says the event will showcase RSM’s efforts for ongoing collaboration with the city.

“For our firm, committing to move to downtown Indianapolis just made sense. Downtown Indy offers unparalleled conveniences and access to our clients, and our new space is designed not just to attract the best and brightest in today’s workforce, but also be a space that reflects the characteristics of our firm,” said Indianapolis Office Managing Partner Jon Davis.