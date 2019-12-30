Salty or sweet, Hoosiers love their snacks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — We’ve entered a new year when resolutions abound, such as a change in diet. But snacks, both sweet and salty, are still popular in the Hoosier state.

Philadelphia-based delivery company GoBrands Inc., which expanded its Indiana footprint in 2019, analyzed its sales from hundreds of thousands of orders over the past 12 months.

The convenience retailer, known as goPuff, is offered in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, Bloomington and Lafayette. It offers about 2,500 items, including snacks, cleaning supplies, diapers, even pet food.

Of its 150 nationwide locations, South Bend was second only to Kansas City, MO. for the greatest number of salty snack orders.

Lafayette came in third nationally for the number of sweet snacks.

Bloomington came in third for cleaning supplies orders, behind Bethlehem, Pa. and Champaign, Ill.

GoBrands Off The Shelf report shows the Midwest ordered the most spicy snacks in the country.

“Because we sell products direct to the consumer, we’re able to predict order patterns and identify changing consumer habits,” said GoBrands Vice President of Business Dan Folkman. In fact, we’ve developed a unique program that provides our CPG (consumer packaged goods) partners with deep consumer insights on how their products and brands are used by the changing consumer, what actions to take to maintain relevance in an increasingly crowded marketplace, and what levers to pull to create repeat purchasing habits with an audience that has been shifting away from brand loyalty.”

The service operates from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., seven days a week, according to the company.

Using an app, goPuff delivers food and household items right to your door from a warehouse for a flat fee of $1.95.