Savor the International Marketplace kicks off

(photo courtesy of Savor the International Marketplace)
by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis residents have the chance to experience restaurants featuring fare from throughout the world during the Savor the International Marketplace event. More than 20 restaurants on the city’s west side are participating and giving diners the opportunity to sample their offerings at a discount through October 25.

The International Marketplace is a 2.5-mile area of the city that includes more than 900 businesses. The restaurants participating in the two-week event feature food from a variety of countries, including China, India, Mexico, Pakistan, and Yemen, among others.

Organizers say diners can receive 10% off regular-priced food purchases when mentioning Savor the International Marketplace.

The participating restaurants include:

You can learn more about Savor the International Marketplace by clicking here.

