Schellinger resigns as Indiana secretary of commerce

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana’s top economic development official is stepping down.

In a memo obtained by Inside INdiana Business, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said he has resigned, effective immediately, though he did not give an indication of his future plans.

Schellinger was appointed to the position in 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb after serving as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. for two years. He previously spent nearly 30 years at Indianapolis-based CSO Architects, including an eight-year stint as chief executive officer.

In the memo, Schellinger did not specify why he was resigning.

“As all who know me have heard me say on so many occasions that serving Hoosiers as your Secretary of Commerce has and will forever be the highest honor of my life,” he said. “But like all great things in life, this too must come to an end.”

Schellinger touted Indiana’s economic development success over the last several years, including breaking records for new jobs, average wages, and capital investment. He says this year alone, the state has already landed nearly 3,900 new jobs and more than $450 million in capital investment.

Schellinger offered thanks to many people in the memo, including members of his staff, the governor and his wife.

“It’s been a terrific ride but after traveling to all 92 counties and many states countless times, 221 trips, 61 international economic development missions to 29 countries, 485,729 air miles, 37,910 road miles, 315 flights and more hotel nights than one can count, it is time to pass the torch,” he said. “While I know in my heart it is the right time and while my resolve is strong, I know I will miss being your Secretary of Commerce terribly.”