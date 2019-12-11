Second round of Next Level Connections grants announced

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The second round of the $100 million broadband grant program is now underway. Broadband providers and utility cooperatives may apply for up to $5 million to expand services to unserved areas if they provide a minimum 20% match of the total project cost.

Unserved areas are defined as without at least one broadband provider offering internet service of at least 10 mbps download and 1 mbps upload. Proposed projects must have a minimum level of service of 25 mbps download and 3 mbps upload. Applicants must first submit a letter of intent, and prior to the full application being due, a 30 day challenge period would begin. Applications can be found here.

“While we still have far too many Hoosiers without access to affordable high-speed internet, Next Level Broadband is off to a great start,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I’m excited to see more projects moving forward with the single largest investment in broadband in our state’s history as this will positively impact quality of life, agriculture, economic development and our families.”

The program is part of Governor Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections initiative. The first round awarded nearly $30 million to 14 projects, for a total investment of over $51 million. The first round funding will provide infrastructure for more than 11,300 homes and commercial locations in 18 counties.