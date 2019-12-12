Selfless.ly secures funding, plans expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based startup that once described itself as the “Google for Good” has announced plans to expand its operations to support its corporate social responsibility platform.

Selfless.ly says it has secured an early-stage capital infusion following its participation in the gBETA accelerator program.

“Our pre-seed round of funding is a testament to the diverse local investors who’ve shown they value the impact of Selfless.ly and diverse entrepreneurs,” said Joshua Driver, co-founder and CEO of Selfless.ly.

Driver says the company secured pre-seed funding from Indiana Spine Ventures and other local investors.

Its mission is to reshape corporate culture through technology, helping companies to give back to their communities.

With money in place, Driver says the company is set to grow, investing in its virtual foundation platform that enables companies to demonstrate social responsibility through channels like volunteering, monetary giving and in-kind services.

“This raise will allow our company to roll out the platform to a larger audience, continue growing our team and enter into several new national partnerships which will directly benefit great causes that our clients, employees and communities care about.”

The company says it expects to add five positions by the end of 2020 and plans to “significantly ramp up” hiring over the next few years.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Selfless.ly up to $1.75 million in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans.

Selfless.ly was a finalist at Techpoint’s Mira awards for new tech startup of the year in 2019.