Senior housing project advancing in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Alliant Capital has announced they have finalized their $10 million investment in Terre Haute’s Miller Parrott Lofts. The building near downtown was operated as a bakery from 1915 to 1955, but will now be transformed into 54 affordable senior housing units.

“We are proud to invest in developments like this,” says Jen Erixon, SVP of Originations at Alliant Capital. “Quality affordable housing within reach of seniors is crucial. We’re so grateful for our development partners, Flaherty and Collins and Vision Communities, and to all of our financing partners. Without them, none of this would be possible.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.