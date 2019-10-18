September unemployment drops

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Indiana’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.2 percent for September. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says this marks a milestone as the last time Indiana’s unemployment rate was lower than 3.2 percent was December 2000.

Unemployment for September remains below the national rate, which is 3.5 percent.

According to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indiana’s labor force participation rate stands at 64.5 percent, compared to the national rate of 63.2 percent.

Indiana added lost 3,400 jobs over the previous month. The majority of the decrease in private sector employment came from the Leisure and Hospitality and Manufacturing sectors.

Of the surrounding states, Indiana remains the only one to have an unemployment rate below 4 percent. Only Minnesota and Wisconsin have lower unemployment rates in the Midwest with Wisconsin at 3 percent and Minnesota at 2.8 percent.

You can connect to more about Indiana’s unemployment rate from the Department of Workforce Development by clicking here.