Streaming service seeks to connect Indiana filmmakers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A new streaming service for Indiana filmmakers is taking submissions online.

The website Hoosier Films aims to serve as a showcasing space, networking platform and help for filmmakers statewide to create revenue.

The online hub was founded by husband and wife duo Thomas DeCarlo and Meredith McGriff, membership director for the American Folklore Society headquartered at Indiana University Bloomington, and launched the site in September.

“It kind of was my mission to find all the people in Indiana making films,” DeCarlo said. “People don’t realize how much talent is in their backyards.”

McGriff said she is in the process of planning Hoosier Films festivals, conferences and screenings. She said she is also working on grant writing to secure funding for the start-up business.

DeCarlo and McGriff are open to accepting all quality films; however, submissions must have Indiana ties.

The service is $12 per year, which pays for a subscription to Hoosier Films and full access to about 30 films and short movies. Some films are available for individual purchase as well.