Shared transportation pilot grows in Fort Wayne

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A pilot program launched last year in Fort Wayne is expanding. The city says its partnership with Chicago-based Veo has grown to not only include 300 e-scooters for public use, but 150 new pedal bikes as well.

The 16-month pilot period is slated to end in December. The city says at that point, officials and stakeholders in Fort Wayne will evaluate the program to see if it should be continued, if changes should be made or if it should be discontinued.

The city unveiled the e-scooters in September, which were then taken off the streets for the winter in December. During that period, the city says, more than 18,000 people rose the scooters more than 46,000 times.

“We were pleased with the public’s reception to the e-scooters last fall and are looking forward to the introduction of the bikes this spring,” said Paul Spoelhof, director of planning and policy for the city of Fort Wayne. “In addition to contributing to an active and exciting downtown, we believe the program will provide alternative transportation options for people who either don’t have a car, or choose not to use one.”

The city says the pilot is not being supported by tax dollars and Veo, which recently changed its name from VeoRide, is responsible for all equipment and liability during the pilot period.

Purdue startup readies novel glue for the marketplace

by: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Purdue University scientist has developed a form of glue that mimics the goo on marine creatures that allows them to stick to objects underwater. Now, the adhesive technology is attracting investors.

It’s is called polycatechol-styrene, which is similar to the naturally forming glue exuded by mussels.

Jonathan Wilker, a professor of chemistry and materials engineering, developed the PCS adhesive with students in his laboratory.

“We have been studying sea creatures, how they stick and designing synthetic mimics of these materials,” said Wilker.

Wilker studied the chemical structure of the proteins being produced by the mussels and found a way to synthetically make a similar structure.

The technology has led to the formation of Mussel Polymers Inc., a startup created by New Jersey-based Wardenclyffe Chemicals Inc. The technology development company has licensed the patented adhesive from the Purdue Research Foundation.

“Now we are quite excited to move these new materials from the research lab into the marketplace,” Wilker said. “There is potential here to impact several industries, including products that people use in their daily lives.”

MPI is now developing a range of non-toxic, underwater adhesive and sealant products using PCS technology.

The company is currently raising Series-A funding to accelerate commercial development.

Purdue says Wardenclyffe recently received a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to develop this adhesive system for use in the restoration of coral reefs.

