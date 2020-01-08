Shekhar leaving IU School of Medicine for Pitt

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A top researcher at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis is leaving. Anantha Shekhar, associate vice president of research and university clinical affairs, has been named the senior vice chancellor for the health sciences at the University of Pittsburgh. He will also serve as dean of the School of Medicine at the university.

Shekhar is also the executive associate dean for research affairs at the IU School of Medicine, executive vice president of academic affairs for clinical research at IU Health, and founding director of the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute.

“This is a critical hire for the University of Pittsburgh,” Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a news release. “Anantha’s capacity to envision solutions, galvanize partnerships and produce results is second to none, and his record of propelling both people and institutions to success is unparalleled.”

Since 2016, Shekhar has been leading IU’s Precision Health Initiative, which was the inaugural recipient of funding from the university’s Grand Challenges Program. The University of Pittsburgh touted the initiative’s accomplishments to date, including an estimated $200 million in economic impact, the hiring of nearly 130 scientists and the creation of four companies.

In his new role, Shekhar will oversee the university’s six health sciences schools, as well as more than 6,000 faculty and staff and 5,000 students. Pitt says he will also work closely with the university’s clinical partner, UPMC.

“I am honored and inspired to be joining one of the most respected medical and research communities in the world,” Shekhar said. “Building on the University of Pittsburgh’s exceptional record of health sciences education, innovation, clinical excellence and research preeminence is my top priority, and I look forward to advancing this goal in partnership with UPMC—for the greater good of society—in the months to come.”

Shekhar will begin his new role in June.