Shelbyville unveils major downtown redevelopment

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The city of Shelbyville has announced what it calls a major downtown redevelopment project to boost overall quality of life. The project plans feature green spaces, increased parking, market-rate housing, and infrastructure for public entertainment and community events.

Another big focus of the project is to improve walkability and decrease heavy truck traffic.

The redevelopment aims to revitalize downtown shops and resturants as well.

City officials say there have already been a number of projects announced that will be located in the downtown area to support the redevelopment.

“Because Mainstreet Shelbyville has been so successful in getting events for our town like BBQ & Brew and Wine Walk, we’re furthering development with this project to bring a more pleasurable experience and desperately needed amenity,” said Shelbyville Mayor Tom DeBaun.

Indianapolis-based RATIO is the Urban Designer and Landscape Architect for this project with Shelbyville-based Genesis Property Development as Developer and Project Manager.