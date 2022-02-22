Inside INdiana Business

Shuttleworth begins expansion in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Huntington-based manufacturer of conveyor systems and material handling equipment has broken ground on a nearly $5 million expansion. Shuttleworth says the project will add 55,000 square feet of manufacturing space and create 20 jobs by the end of 2024.

The expansion is at one of Shuttleworth’s three facilities in Huntington. The company designs and produces material handling and product packaging line equipment for a variety of markets, including automotive, e-commerce and healthcare.

Ken Tinnell, vice president and general manager of Shuttleworth, says the expansion will allow the company to efficiently accommodate the larger automation systems it currently manufactures and also provide opportunities for further growth.

“The expansion was necessary because of years of sustained growth of our Slip-Torque conveyor systems, automated devices, and aftermarket services,” Matt Reich, manufacturing manager of Shuttleworth, said in written remarks. “Operating under one roof will help facilitate process improvements to develop workflow and operational efficiencies while providing opportunities for improved safety measures.”

The project is slated for completion this fall.