SIA celebrates 6 millionth vehicle

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Subaru of Indiana Automotive has announced a major milestone. The company has produced its 6 millionth vehicle, a 2020 Subaru Legacy.

The Lafayette plant is the automaker’s only manufacturing facility located outside of Japan. The facility currently produces approximately 370,000 vehicles per year, compared to 67,000 when production began in 1989.

The achievement was reached less than a week after the plant’s 30th anniversary of starting production.

“Achieving both milestones within a week of each other is both exciting and humbling”, said Scott Brand, senior vice president at SIA, who is one of 160 employees that has achieved at least 30 years of service at the assembly plant. “Thanks to our dedicated associates, we have come a long way in the last three decades.”

SIA plans to begin production on the 2020 Legacy and 2020 Outback at the end of July.

The plant originally opened as a joint venture between Subaru and Isuzu, and has also produced vehicles for Toyota and Honda in the past. The plant began exclusively producing Subaru vehicles in 2016.