SIA Foundation announces winter grant cycle recipients

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (inside Indiana Business) -Subaru of Indiana Automotive has awarded grants to 14 local organizations. The nonprofits span 12 counties and received grants totaling more than $110,000 from the SIA Foundation.

The SIA Foundation says it has awarded more than $2 million over the last two decades to fund statewide nonprofit projects. The current grant winners included groups that represent Clinton, DeKalb, Delaware, Floyd, Fountain, Huntington, Lawrence, Marion, Parke, Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vermillion counties.

The grants are awarded bi-annually and focus on arts and culture, health and welfare or education projects.

Recipients of the grant include:

American Pianists Association (Marion County) – $5,501.78

Video recording equipment and media archive storage

Auburn Automotive Heritage (DeKalb County) – $3,794.00

Audio-visual equipment

Burnett Creek Elementary School (Tippecanoe County) – $2,476.40

Calm Down Kits

Child-Adult Resource Services (Parke County) – $10,449.00

Kiln and pug mill

Clinton Prairie School Corporation (Clinton County) – $14,894.83

Variety of equipment, including computers, gaming equipment and related furniture

Food Finders Food Bank (Tippecanoe County) – $4,520.00

Manual pallet jacks

Girls Inc. of Shelbyville / Shelby County (Shelby County) – $7,515.90

STEM-related equipment, including modular robots and a STEM Maker Station Cart

Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department (Fountain County) – $10,356.55

Variety of equipment, including multi-gas detector, thermal imaging cameras, trauma kits

Hope Southern Indiana (Floyd County) – $9,500.00

Variety of equipment, including shelving and paint

Huntington County Health Department (Huntington County) – $8,680.56

LeadCare II blood analyzers

Tree Lafayette (Tippecanoe County) – $2,752.00

Tools and safety equipment

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church / Men’s Warming Center (Lawrence County) – $6,717.20

Bunk beds and mattresses

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana (Delaware County) – $13,000.00

Electric pallet jack, pallet wrapper and pallet racks

Vermillion County Soil and Water Conservation District (Vermillion County) – $9,950.00

Augmented reality sandbox