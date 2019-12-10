SIA to officially open technical training center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) -Lafayette-based Subaru of Indiana Automotive is Wednesday hosting a grand opening of its new Technical Training Center. The $4.2 million includes nine classrooms, a larger computer lab and a simulated factory floor.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will join additional state and local dignitaries and workforce development partners to make remarks at the event.

SIA says the center will prepare employees to work in a fast-paced manufacturing environment.

The 20,000-square-foot facility also features training robots, assembly line simulators, a car lift, a forklift and hands-on working space for the Advanced Internship in Manufacturing program and two work simulation rooms for teaching the essentials of standardized work instructions.