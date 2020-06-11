Sign maker planning $4M expansion in Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Atlanta-based signage manufacturer Proveli and Hall Signs in Bloomington is planning an expansion project in Monroe County. Company officials announced details for a $4 million Midwest manufacturing hub they say could create up to 60 new jobs.

Proveli says it intends to increase employment to nearly 100 full-time workers in Monroe County by 2022.

“Hall Signs is a tremendous company with decades of proven success in Indiana and throughout the Midwest. This is an opportunity for our companies to grow together, bringing economic growth to Monroe County and new opportunities to provide Proveli’s high-quality products to customers,” said Thomas Cyphers, Proveli co-founder.

Proveli, which manufactures community signage, real estate signs, mailboxes and custom sign frames, acquired Hall Signs in 2019.

The company is requesting the county provide a standard 10-year tax abatement for real and personal property investments. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has also offered up to $700,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s expansion and investment plans.

Bloomington Economic Development Corp. President Jennifer Pearl says the project is a win for the community.

“Acquisitions can often lead to downsizing or shifting resources away from communities. With Proveli and Hall Signs, the companies are not only maintaining the current footprint, they are expanding. They have a forward-looking approach and are invested in Monroe County. We are pleased to support this project,” said Pearl.

Proveli and Hall Signs say they plan to present before the Monroe County Board of Commissioners and Monroe County Redevelopment Commission on June 17, and a final vote is expected on July 7.