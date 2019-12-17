Sigstr acquired by Atlanta company

1  of  86
Closings
ABC STEWART MONTESSORI ALBANY UMC PRESCHOOL ALEXANDRIA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ANDERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ANDERSON PREPARATORY ACADEMY AREA 30 CAREER CENTER - GREENCASTLE BARTHOLOMEW CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS BLUE RIVER VALLEY SCHOOLS BROWN COUNTY SCHOOLS BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL SCHOOLS CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CHARLES A. BEARD MEMORIAL SCHOOLS CLOVERDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS COATESVILLE CHRSTN PRESCHOOL COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - RICHMOND CORINTH STEP AHEAD PRESCHOOL-MUNCIE COWAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CROSS STREET CHRISTIAN SCHOOL EAST COLUMBUS CHRISTIAN CHURCH EASTERN GREENE SCHOOLS EASTERN HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - CONNERSVILLE FAITH LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL-COLUMBUS FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOL CORP. FGP Delaware, Hancock, Henry and Rush FLAT ROCK-HAWCREEK SCHOOLS FRANKTON-LAPEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GRAY ROAD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL GREENCASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS HEAD START - HANCOCK CO HEAD START - HENRY CO HEAD START - RUSH COUNTY HOLY CROSS SCHOOL - ANDERSON INDIANA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JAY SCHOOL CORP. JENNINGS COUNTY SCHOOLS JOURNEY EDUCATION CENTER INC. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL LIBERTY-PERRY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MAYS COMMUNITY ACADEMY MEALS ON WHEELS - HANCOCK COUNTY MILL CREEK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MITCHELL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MONROE CENTRAL SCHOOLS MOORESVILLE SENIOR CENTER MT. VERNON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP NEW CASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NINEVEH-HENSLEY-JACKSON SCHOOLS NORTH LAWRENCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NORTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NORTHEASTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS NORTHPOINT HOMESCHOOL CLASSES NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLS - SHELBY COUNTY PURPOSE OF LIFE ACADEMY RANDOLPH CENTRAL SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH EASTERN SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH SOUTHERN SCHOOL CORP. RICHLAND-BEAN BLOSSOM SCHOOLS RICHMOND COMMUNITY SCHOOLS RUSH COUNTY SCHOOLS RUSH COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER SEYMOUR COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SHELBY EASTERN SCHOOLS SHENANDOAH SCHOOL CORPORATION SOUTH HENRY SCHOOLS SOUTH MADISON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTHERN HANCOCK COUNTY SCHOOLS SOUTHWESTERN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS SPENCER-OWEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ST. BARTHOLOMEW SCHOOL ST. MARY'S CHILD CENTER / HALF DAY ST. PAUL LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL - COLUMBUS ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN SCHOOL - COLUMBUS THE EXCEL CENTER - ANDERSON THE REFUGE - GREENWOOD THE SOCIAL OF GREENWOOD TIPTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY UNION SCHOOL CORP. WAYNESBURG CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WES-DEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS WHITE CREEK LUTHERAN SCHOOL ZION LUTHERAN SCHOOL - NEW PALESTINE ZION TABERNACLE APOSTOLIC

Sigstr acquired by Atlanta company

Inside INdiana Business

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business

Posted: / Updated:

(IIB Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based tech company Sigstr is under new ownership. The email signature marketing platform has been acquired by Georgia-based Terminus, though financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As a result of the deal, all Sigstr employees will join the Terminus team and Sigstr Chief Executive Officer Bryan Wade will join the executive team at Terminus.

Terminus is an account-based marketing platform headquartered in Atlanta. In a news release, the company said it plans to maintain and grow its presence in both the Atlanta and Indianapolis markets, which it describes as high-growth technology hubs. 

“Combining our solution with the Terminus platform activates an untapped channel that changes how businesses engage with target accounts,” said Wade. “We’re long-standing partners from both a technology and go-to-market perspective, making this combination a no-brainer and massive opportunity for our combined customers, and account-centric businesses everywhere looking to sharpen how they engage across the entire customer lifecycle.”

Terminus says the addition of Sigstr creates an end-to-end account-centric marketing platform with the most complete account intelligence available. 

The acquisition of Sigstr is not the first Hoosier connection for Terminus. Earlier this month, the company announced Tim Kopp as its new chief executive officer. Kopp is the former chief marketing officer of ExactTarget in Indianapolis, which was later acquired by Salesforce. Kopp also served as an early-stage investor at Chicago-based Hyde Park Venture Partners, which has an office in Indy.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: