Simon Property Group gives new name to Edinburgh shopping center

EDINBURGH, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group Inc. has announced Edinburgh Premium Outlets will become Indiana Premium Outlets.

The company said extensive enhancements are underway to reflect the new name and are slated for completion by the holidays.

The improvement project includes a new archway featuring public artwork, a food truck plaza with shaded seating and a playground plaza with interactive equipment and shaded picnic tables.

“We know that guests from across the state are drawn to the center because of our iconic brands, significant savings, and dynamic shopping environment,” said Heather Little, general manager for Indiana Premium Outlets. “Our updated moniker better reflects the geographic makeup of our visitors and, combined with the current renovation, will offer shoppers a more engaging atmosphere to enjoy.”

In addition, the company is installing several new digital directories on property.