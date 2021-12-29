Inside INdiana Business

Site work to begin on Fort Wayne mixed-use project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The city of Fort Wayne says site work for a more than $67 million mixed-use development will begin next month. The Lofts at Headwaters Park will feature residential space, 12,000 square feet of commercial space and a 650-space parking garage.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has contracted Bunn Construction, based in Fort Wayne, to complete the site work, which will include soil and tree removal. The city says the construction project will ultimately include planting more than 71 trees at the site, which is more than what will be removed during the site work.

“Headwaters Park will be open and accessible during the site work,” said Fort Wayne City Councilor Geoff Paddock, who is also executive director of the Headwaters Park Alliance. “Our robust and exciting festival season will also continue. We look forward to hosting the community and visitors at this beautiful downtown park throughout 2022 and beyond.”

The Lofts at Headwaters Park is being developed by Indianapolis-based Barrett & Stokely. The firm is also developing the $87 million Riverfront at Promenade Park mixed-use project, which is currently under construction.

Construction for The Lofts is expected to begin next summer once the site work is completed.