Sitel adding nearly 200 jobs in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Nashville-based Sitel Group has launched a weeklong hiring event to grow its staff at several call-center locations nationwide, including in central Indiana.

The company, which provides customer experience services, says it is looking to fill more than 180 jobs in Fishers.

The virtual event will take place Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Sitel says it is adding jobs to support new business and client growth in North America.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges that have occurred over the last year, we have not changed our commitment at Sitel Group to lead our associates toward long-term career progression,” said Timothy Moore, senior director of talent acquisition for Sitel North America. “We plan to hire another 6,000 associates in North America throughout the second half of 2021.”

Sitel says the jobs will include both on-site and work-at-home positions. Those interested are encouraged to register for the company’s National Virtual Job Fair by clicking here.