6 Indiana cities ranked among best tech ecosystems in Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Six Indiana cities are being recognized on Midwest Startups’ list of the best startup cities in the Midwest for 2019. Indianapolis is the highest-ranked Hoosier city on the list, coming in at No. 4.

This is the third year the publication has ranked the tech ecosystems of 54 Midwest cities, to analyze the Midwest’s growth in tech across the region.

The Indiana cities included in the ranking are:

Indianapolis, 4

West Lafayette, 14

Bloomington, 17

South Bend, 23

Fort Wayne, 29

Evansville, 33

The publication considered startup activity, access to resources and business climates in its methodology.