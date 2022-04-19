Inside INdiana Business

Skyepack lands growth investment

A shot of Skyepack filming an archery course for Texas A&M University. (photo courtesy of Skyepack)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An education tech company in West Lafayette has received what it calls a significant growth investment led by the Purdue Startup Fund. While the specific amount is not being disclosed disclosed, Skyepack says it will use the funding to further product development and student engagement, while expanding its sales and marketing team.

The funding round included participation from Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures and M25 in Chicago.

Skyepack creates custom digital course materials designed to prepare students for high-demand careers. The company employs more than 20 at the Purdue Research Park.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Davis says the pandemic led to growth for the company as educators looked for alternatives to traditional textbooks.

“Educators responded to COVID with amazing innovation and resilience, proving that we could disrupt the status quo and be successful,” Davis said. “There is now an emerging optimism that we can have an impact on some of the more chronic challenges preventing equitable access to postsecondary education and the improved life outcomes that come with it.”

The company says more than 90,000 students at 225 campuses and communities throughout the U.S. have utilized its customized courses and microcredentials.

In 2018, Skyepack announced plans to invest $300,000 to expand in West Lafayette and create dozens of jobs. The company last year also said it would partner with Greater Lafayette Commerce to develop the Manufacturing Month program to educate K-12 students about careers in the manufacturing sector.

Skyepack is also a nominee for the Tech Education Award at the 2022 TechPoint Mira Awards.