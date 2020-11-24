Smoking Goose to expand operations

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based specialty butcher shop and food producer Smoking Goose has announced plans to expand its Indy operations. Owners Chris and Mollie Eley say they plan to invest $625,000 to increase production, direct sales and distribution, as well as create 25 jobs by the end of 2024.

The company says it partners with family farms throughout Indiana to produce dozens of slow cured and smoked meats, salami and sausages in small batches.

Smoking Goose currently employs more than 50 in Indiana and plans to hire for positions, including butchering and cooking, sales, customer service, operations and management openings beginning in the winter.

“With the help of the Indy community, we’ve worked together to build our neighborhood butcher shop into a downtown Indy smokehouse that distributes across the country. We’re excited to continue to invest in our Indy businesses to grow with the community and expand Indy’s national reach,” said Chris Eley.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered the company up to $130,000 in conditional tax credits based upon job creation plans. The company will not be eligible to claim the incentives until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.