Inside INdiana Business

Smoking Goose to expand operations

by: Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based specialty butcher shop and food producer Smoking Goose has announced plans to expand its Indy operations. Owners Chris and Mollie Eley say they plan to invest $625,000 to increase production, direct sales and distribution, as well as create 25 jobs by the end of 2024.

The company says it partners with family farms throughout Indiana to produce dozens of slow cured and smoked meats, salami and sausages in small batches. 

Smoking Goose currently employs more than 50 in Indiana and plans to hire for positions, including butchering and cooking, sales, customer service, operations and management openings beginning in the winter.

“With the help of the Indy community, we’ve worked together to build our neighborhood butcher shop into a downtown Indy smokehouse that distributes across the country. We’re excited to continue to invest in our Indy businesses to grow with the community and expand Indy’s national reach,” said Chris Eley. 

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered the company up to $130,000 in conditional tax credits based upon job creation plans. The company will not be eligible to claim the incentives until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tracking Wednesday’s storms

Weather /

Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert

National /

Indiana GOP state representative to resign, citing Holcomb’s virus orders

All Indiana Politics /

Egg Roll in a Bowl with Saraga, Annessa and Firefighter Tim

Indy Style /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.