Society of Professional Journalists sells Indy HQ

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Society of Professional Journalists and the SPJ Foundation have sold their longtime headquarters in Indianapolis. The organizations say the decision was made in order to move to a more hybrid work model with many staff members working remotely.

The boards of directors for both organizations approved the sale in November. Indianapolis-based nonprofit The Damien Center acquired the building, located ate 3909 N. Meridian Street.

“Once COVID-19 hit and staff began working remotely — and mostly have continued to do so for two years now — it became clear that SPJ can conduct most of its business from anywhere in the country,” said SPJ Executive Director John Shertzer. “Both boards agreed that rather than have the overhead, the cost of upkeep of an older building and managing a tenant on a second floor, now was the right time for SPJ to sell.”

The SPJ says national office staff will work remotely for the most part, with staff members having access to coworking space at Industrious on Mass Ave.

While financial terms of the sale were not disclosed, the organizations say the funds will be split between the two and invested to provide ongoing support for their respective missions.