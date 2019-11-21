Solinftec to move global HQ to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Brazil-based precision agriculture company Solinftec, which established its U.S. headquarters at the Purdue Research Park earlier this year, is now planning to move its global headquarters from South America to West Lafayette. Solinftech Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo lafelice dos Santos made the announcement to me Wednesday at the AgriNovus Indiana Agbioscience Innovation Summit in downtown Indianapolis.

“We’ve decided that we want to take this company global from West Lafayette, from Indiana,” said Santos. “We’re sure that the talent we need we can source from here and we’re very excited about it.”

In an interview with Inside Indiana Business, Santos talked about expansion plans and the reception the company has received since arriving in Indiana.

One year ago, Solinftech announced plans to invest $50 million in establishing its U.S. headquarters at the Purdue Research Park and add more than 300 jobs by the end of 2022.

At the time, Purdue President Mitch Daniels said the move was the latest evidence of the university “becoming a world center of precision agriculture.”

The company’s Internet of Things platform gives farmers information about the status and productivity on their machines. The technology is already active on more than 16 million acres in Latin America by more than 100,000 daily users.

Solinftec says the West Lafayette facility will allow it to meet increased demand in North America and enable the company to expand its offerings.

In addition to collaborations with Purdue, Santos says the 10-county Wabash Heartland Innovation Network and its focus on precision agriculture and advances in IoT technology will be an asset to the company’s growth opportunities.