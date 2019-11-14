South Bend wages and benefits report shows growth

South Bend International airport to make $4M investment in parking lot and interior upgrades. (photo courtesy of author)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership has released its 2019 Wages and Benefits Report. The data shows more than 80% of employers added workers in the last six months, with 63% planning further employment growth next year.

The survey collected the compensation practices and policies of 98 employers representing nearly 30,000 employees in the seven-county region served by the South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership.

Employers in industries spanned the manufacturing, medical, logistics, financial and education industries. Companies with annual sales of hundreds of millions of dollars and others with only a few employees participated in the survey.

“The diversity of participants and the wide geographic range make the survey and report a valuable tool supporting the partnership’s work attracting new investment to the region while supporting growth of existing employers,” said Regina Emberton, president and CEO of the South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership. “The survey helps us demonstrate the South Bend – Elkhart Region’s competitive workforce advantages for employers.”

The survey also collected data about benefits packages and policies including health care costs paid by employers and employees, retirement benefits, training, vacation and other employment perks.

