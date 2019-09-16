Southern Indiana confectionery to be featured on QVC

SPENCER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Spencer-based Diamond K Sweets will feature their trademark product this fall on QVC. Their Fudge O’Bits Holiday Bundle will soon be offered to QVC shoppers, which features the company’s top-4 selling flavors of fudge.

Co-owner Kristi Risk will appear on-air with her daughter Kelsie Risk-Reyes, and says they always envisioned offering their products nationwide.

“Since we started our business in Spencer, Indiana, we’ve always had our eyes set on something big, something national; opportunities beyond the beautiful rolling-hills of our quaint, small town. I was absolutely elated and overwhelmed with joy when we landed the golden moment to present our trademarked product, Fudge O’Bits®? on QVC’s televised network. The honor is astounding. This is a national platform that we believe is going to open up many new doors and just the privilege of being on such a reputable, established network as QVC…Wow! Dreams do come true!”

The exact date and time is not yet known, but Risk says the company will post the information on their Facebook page.