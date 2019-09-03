Spectrum Technology rebranding

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis-based Spectrum Technology Inc. is undergoing a rebranding effort. The IT managed services provider will now be known as Accelerate and says the rebranding will include an enhanced focus on cloud and security solutions.

Accelerate says the IT managed services space has seen a shift over the last several years. The company says cloud and security solutions “now dominate IT strategic priorities,” which led to the change.

“About three years ago we saw this wave of change coming,” Tony Schafer, president of Accelerate, said in a news release.” “We invested heavily in training and talent to provide more comprehensive cloud and security solutions along with our long-standing IT support and management solutions. Our rebranding helps reposition our team’s services and values as the conversation shifts from IT support and management to client business impact and growth initiatives.”

Accelerate says the change will not have an effect on existing customers or employees.