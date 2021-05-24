Inside INdiana Business

Speedway to break ground on mixed-use project

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in Speedway will Tuesday break ground on a $6.5 million mixed-use development on the town’s Main Street. The town says 1300 Block will include penthouse condos, apartments, and restaurant and retail space.

The project will also include a public plaza to downtown Speedway. During the groundbreaking ceremony, officials will introduce a local restauranteur who plans to add a new restaurant to the first floor of the development.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.