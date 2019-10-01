Spencer Farm expands to include winery and tasting room

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Spencer Farm in Noblesville is expanding with a winery and tasting room. The small-batch winery will be housed on Spencer Farm’s 40 acres in a newly-renovated farmhouse originally built in 1883.

Spencer Farm will offer ten varieties of wine-grapes in hopes of a high quality, cold-hardy and disease-resistant vineyard that will thrive in Hamilton County’s climate.

The company says test batches of wine launched last year during the renovation of the farmhouse, paving the way for the tasting room to launch this fall.

“We are thrilled to build on our successful history of sharing quality products and experiences in central Indiana with the launch of our winery and tasting room,” said Mark Spencer, founder of Spencer Farm Winery and son of Spencer Farm’s founders Kyle and Lori Spencer.

The winery opened to the public this week.