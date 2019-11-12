Sportsbook opens at Rising Star Casino

RISING SUN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — SBTech has launched its sportsbook at Rising Star Casino under Churchill Downs’ BetAmerica brand. Indiana is the sixth state SBTech has opened a sportsbook within the past 18 months.

The BetAmerica sportsbook has self-service kiosks, cashiers and a full bar, and will soon add their online and mobile sports betting platform.

“We are very excited to be entering the great state of Indiana,” said Melissa Riahei, president of SBTech US. “Our on-property sportsbook product has been extremely successful to date, and we look forward to replicating that success for Rising Star Casino, in partnership with Churchill Downs.”



SBTech recently launched the Oregon State Lottery’s Scoreboard app, and also partners with Golden Nugget, Resorts Casino Hotel and others.