Springbuk elects new board member

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The former chief executive officer of human capital and management services company Aon Hewitt, Kristi Savacool, has been elected to Springbuk’s Board of Directors. Savacool has over 25 years of executive leadership in technology, healthcare and benefits sectors.

Savacool will help guide strategy for the company’s health intelligence platform, with the ultimate goal of using data to prevent disease. She served 14 years with Aon Hewitt and was appointed CEO in 2012. Prior to that, she served in various executive roles at The Boeing Company.

“I am incredibly honored to join Springbuk’s board,” said Savacool. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members in furthering Springbuk’s already impressive products, distinctive industry innovation and delivering improved health outcomes in the market.”



Savacool also currently serves on the board of directors at St. Louis-based global healthcare company Ascension, along with TrueBlue Inc., who specialize in workforce solutions in Tacoma, Washington.