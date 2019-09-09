St. Vincent launches online platform

(Inside INdiana Business) — Ascension St. Vincent has launched its new Ascension Online Care platform. The program allows people to receive medical attention through a videochat using a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

The online program grants 24/7 access to users. The cost of a visit is $49 and does not require insurance.

With this new online platform, Ascension St. Vincent offers a comprehensive virtual care option for urgent, episodic and non-emergency needs.

The online service is connected to the network of doctors and specialists at Ascension St. Vincent and officials say Ascension Online Care can be used to treat:

cold/flu

fever

sinus or upper respiratory infections

non-life-threatening allergic reactions

seasonal allergies

sore throat/cough, and more

“We are committed to offering access points that open the front door to our services to those who need it most, and this campaign is a great example of our brand promise of delivering compassionate, personalized care for those we serve,” said Nick Ragone, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, Ascension in a news release. “Ascension Online Care is our first Ascension-branded consumer access product, and our marketing campaign is designed to build broad awareness among those who need greater access to care from home, at a lower cost, or simply at a more convenient time.”