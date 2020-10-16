Staffing firm hiring for 1,000 Plainfield jobs

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Spherion Staffing office in Plainfield is hiring for more than 1,000 warehouse and distribution jobs in the Hendricks County town. The staffing firm says the picker packer jobs are temporary positions with an undisclosed company that could lead to permanent roles.

The firm says the jobs involve receiving, storing and distributing materials, tools, equipment and products for the company.

“Many businesses are ramping up for the end of the year and early part of next year. Bringing a thousand people work happiness in this time is a huge win for the area,” said Tom Pentenburg, owner of Spherion Staffing Plainfield. “With these open positions, we look forward to providing stable job opportunities for more than 1,000 hard-working Hoosiers in the greater Indianapolis region.”

The jobs include first shift, second shift, and weekend shift positions starting at an hourly wage ranging from $13.50 to $14.50. They come with a $150 sign-on bonus and $50 weekly bonus for perfect weekly attendance.