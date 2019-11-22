Stanley Black & Decker to cut 140 jobs in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker Inc has announced plans to lay off a total of nearly 140 employees from its Greenfield facility.

In a notice filed with the state, the company says the cuts are an “attempt to strategically consolidate worldwide operations into few facilities.”

The company says it plans to cut jobs in assembly and production, shipping and receiving, maintenance and facilities, quality, engineers, supply chain, human resources, IT and operations management.

The layoffs are expected to take place between Jan 23 and Feb. 7.