Indiana announces $3M to launch addiction recovery networks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Three regional partnerships have been awarded funds to complete recovery networks and seek designation as comprehensive addiction recovery networks. Regional Health Systems in Merrillville, the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County/Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis and the Community Mental Health Center in Lawrenceburg were each awarded grants from the first round of funding totaling up to $1.5 million.

The $3 million in funding appropriated to Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Recovery initiative will support the launch of up to six comprehensive addiction recovery networks across the state over the next two years.

Each group will be required to partner with local providers to offer assessments, inpatient, outpatient and medication-assisted treatment, peer support services, recovery residences, job training and workforce readiness services, and family support services. Each will be expected to use evidence-based practices to help people enter or maintain recovery from substance use disorders.

Upon completion, the regional partnerships will be eligible to apply to receive a designation from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Division of Mental Health and Addiction as a comprehensive addiction recovery network.

“Governor Eric J. Holcomb has called for an all-hand-on deck approach to combat the drug crisis and communities all across Indiana have stepped forward,” said Indiana Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Jim McClelland. “We appreciate the Indiana General Assembly’s work to help more people enter recovery through comprehensive addiction recovery networks that will meet people with substance use disorders where they are, assess their needs and connect them to the full continuum of evidence-based care.”