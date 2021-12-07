Inside INdiana Business

State awards more Manufacturing Readiness Grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has awarded more than $3.6 million to 44 Hoosier businesses in its latest round of Manufacturing Readiness Grants. The grant program was established last year to stimulate private sector investment in an effort to modernize the state’s manufacturing industry.

The IEDC says the grant funding will support an estimated $23 million in technology-based capital investment throughout the state.

“As Indiana continues its march toward Industry 4.0 technology adoption, we are seeing a lot of momentum with companies implementing cobots, machine vision, advanced sensor technologies and automation to increase quality, flexibility and agility, employ lights-out manufacturing and launch digital plant initiatives. There have really been some impressive digital investments,” said Mitch Landess, vice president of innovation and digital transformation for Conexus Indiana. “At the same time, we are collecting and publishing substantial data on the technologies and their positive impact on the workforce and business growth to the Conexus Indiana website and later as part of a detailed study measuring the effectiveness of the program.”

The recipients include companies from 24 counties representing a variety of specialties, including entertainment and decor, industrial applications, and medical devices, according to the IEDC.

The latest awards are the fifth round of funding since the grant program’s inception. The recipients include: