State awards more Manufacturing Readiness Grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has awarded more than $3.6 million to 44 Hoosier businesses in its latest round of Manufacturing Readiness Grants. The grant program was established last year to stimulate private sector investment in an effort to modernize the state’s manufacturing industry.
The IEDC says the grant funding will support an estimated $23 million in technology-based capital investment throughout the state.
“As Indiana continues its march toward Industry 4.0 technology adoption, we are seeing a lot of momentum with companies implementing cobots, machine vision, advanced sensor technologies and automation to increase quality, flexibility and agility, employ lights-out manufacturing and launch digital plant initiatives. There have really been some impressive digital investments,” said Mitch Landess, vice president of innovation and digital transformation for Conexus Indiana. “At the same time, we are collecting and publishing substantial data on the technologies and their positive impact on the workforce and business growth to the Conexus Indiana website and later as part of a detailed study measuring the effectiveness of the program.”
The recipients include companies from 24 counties representing a variety of specialties, including entertainment and decor, industrial applications, and medical devices, according to the IEDC.
The latest awards are the fifth round of funding since the grant program’s inception. The recipients include:
- 80/20 Inc. (Whitley County; $150,000 grant award)
- A&A Custom Automation Inc. (Vanderburgh County; $25,000 grant award)
- Aegis Sales & Engineering (Allen County; $40,000 grant award)
- Buchan Logging Inc. (Adams County; $50,000 grant award)
- Buchan Sawmill Inc. (Allen County; $150,000 grant award)
- CART Operations LLC (St. Joseph County; $125,000 grant award)
- Creative Works Inc. (Morgan County; $75,000 grant award)
- Custom Cast Stone Inc. (Hamilton County; $63,500 grant award)
- Decatur Mold Tool & Engineering Inc. (Jennings County; $45,000 grant award)
- Decatur Plastic Products Inc. (Jennings County; $102,000 grant award)
- DOT America (Whitley County; $100,000 grant award)
- Essentra Packaging U.S. Inc. (Marion County; $30,000 grant award)
- FabACab (Henry County; $13,000 grant award)
- First Gear Inc. (Allen County; $90,000 grant award)
- Frazier Aviation LLC (Carroll County; $10,000 grant award)
- Fred Smith Store Fixtures Inc. (Harrison County; $200,000 grant award)
- General Stamping & Metalworks (St. Joseph County; $160,000 grant award)
- Genesis Molding Inc. (St. Joseph County; $50,000 grant award)
- IMH Fabrication Inc. (Marion County; $140,000 grant award)
- Johnson Plastics & Supply Co. Inc. (Vanderburgh County; $35,000 grant award)
- Lear Machining & Waterjet Inc. (Bartholomew County; $70,000 grant award)
- Lively Machine Company Inc. (Vanderburgh County; $28,500 grant award)
- L.O.F. Inc. (Elkhart County; $50,000 grant award)
- Med-Mizer (Ripley County; $50,000 grant award)
- Metal Forming Industries (Putnam County; $85,000 grant award)
- Micropulse Inc. (Whitley County; $17,125 grant award)
- Northbend Pattern Works LLC (Dearborn County; $43,775 grant award)
- PCA Technologies LLC (Elkhart County; $20,000 grant award)
- Pinson Manufacturing Company LLC (Delaware County; $50,000 grant award)
- Poseidon Barge Ltd. (Adams County; $200,000 grant award)
- Prodigy Mold & Tool Inc. (Gibson County; $160,000 grant award)
- Red Star Contract Manufacturing Inc. (Whitley County; $100,000 grant award recipient)
- Robert Weed Corporation (Elkhart County; $120,000 grant award)
- SHIELDS (Morgan County; $60,000 grant award)
- Steiner Enterprises Inc. (Tippecanoe County; $25,000 grant award)
- TASUS Corporation (Monroe County; $100,000 grant award)
- Tipton Mills Foods (Bartholomew County; $75,000 grant award)
- Triangle Rubber and Plastics LLC (Elkhart County; $100,000 grant award)
- Trim A Door Corporation (St. Joseph County; $150,000 grant award)
- Vestil Manufacturing (Steuben County; $175,000 grant award)
- Westfield Steel Inc. (Hamilton County; $23,700 grant award)
- Wiley Metal Fabricating Inc. (Grant County; $50,000 grant award)
- WishBone Medical Inc. (Kosciusko County; $100,000 grant award)
- Wood-Mizer LLC (Ripley County; $150,000 grant award)