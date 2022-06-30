Inside INdiana Business

State outlines READI projects moving forward

Governor Eric Holcomb updated the progress of the READI funding at June 30, 2022 event in Columbus. (photo courtesy of Governor Eric Holcomb’s office)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb says nearly half of the grant funding awarded through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative are set to be designated for projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July.

The state approved $500 million in READI grants for all 17 regions of the state in December.

“This transformative program is funding projects that lean into a region’s strengths while building community gathering places, inclusive parks for kids, performing arts center and trails that will have generational impact across each region and every person who visits our great state,” Holcomb said in written remarks. “In Indiana, there is no greater priority for us as leaders than to work together closely to improve Indiana’s standing as the best location to live, work and thrive.”

Holcomb joined Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers on Thursday to announce the first round of projects are moving forward during an event at the site of Nexus Park in Columbus, which is one of the projects proposed by the South Central Indiana Talent Region.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the remaining $300 million is expected to be designated by the end of the year. The state says the full READI funding is expected to generate nearly $10 billion in total investment from the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

To date, 12 of the 17 regions have finalized grant agreements with the IEDC and plan to move forward with 53 projects and programs outlined in their regional development plans.

The state says the projects and programs include efforts to increase housing, trails, community amenities, childcare, health and wellness, tourism, and workforce development.

You can view some of the projects highlighted by the state by clicking here.